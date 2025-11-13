Zachery Ty Bryan Speaks on Past Troubles, New Domestic Violence Incident

Zachery Ty Bryan is speaking out following his latest instance of domestic violence ... calling the situation a "painful wake-up call."

The "Home Improvement" alum tells TMZ he's on a "journey toward personal growth" and that he is taking full accountability for his violent actions against the woman involved in the case.

As we reported, the woman was granted a 5-year restraining order Wednesday after she made allegations to police that Zach physically and verbally abused her in July, but no criminal charges have been filed to date.

Zach says he "deeply" regrets any pain or harm he's caused, noting ... "domestic violence in any form is unacceptable."

He goes on ... "The truth is, I've struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues, including DUIs and past domestic incidents. This latest situation, involving a restraining order and serious accusations, has been a painful wake-up call."

Bryan also reflects on what his rap sheet means to him as a father, explaining ... "Being labeled a 'bad dad' cuts deep because my children are my world, and I know I've fallen short. Fame as a child actor left scars — being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn't equipped to handle — but that's no justification for my choices as an adult."

He notes he has gone to rehab and committed to sobriety and therapy, but understands he has more work to do ... and reveals he is now in counseling, anger management programs and support groups to address his concerning patterns.

The former child star also speaks directly to his victim -- saying how deeply sorry he is for hurting her and a dog involved in their relationship -- as well as his family and friends, thanking them for holding him accountable.

We told you all about the incident -- his victim was granted a restraining order after she told police he punched her in the temple and threatened to kill her. In another alleged incident, she said he ran into a room with a dog and beat down the door. No criminal charges in the case have been filed.