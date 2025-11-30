"Home Improvement" Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested in Oregon

Zachery Ty Bryan is back in trouble ... the actor and his girlfriend were arrested in Oregon over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

According to online records, the "Home Improvement" star was taken into custody Saturday in Eugene on a probation violation tied to his previous domestic violence conviction. He was denied bail and will remain in jail until Wednesday, December 3.

Bryan is still serving a three-year probation from 2023, which doesn't expire until October 2026.

His girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested Saturday and booked into the same jail. She's facing five charges, including DUII, three counts of reckless endangering, and attempted first-degree assault. She's expected to be arraigned Monday.

Bryan's legal troubles in Oregon date back to 2020, when he and Cartwright were involved in a drunken dispute. He was initially hit with multiple charges, but ended up being convicted of menacing. He was still on probation from that case when the second incident occurred.

Since then, Bryan has racked up more arrests, including a DUII in Oklahoma and another case in South Carolina, where he was accused of assaulting and strangling Cartwright.