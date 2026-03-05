Patrick Beverley Details Arrest, 'Most Uncomfortable Experience I've Ever Been In'

Patrick Beverley sat in front of a camera and peeled back the curtain on his tumultuous past few months ... calling his arrest one of the worst experiences of his life.

The former NBA player released a 14-minute video on Thursday ... starting it off by making it clear once again he would never hurt his 15-year-old sister after he was no-billed in his assault case last month.

37-year-old Beverley shared clips he recorded to document the days following his arrest ... and right after he paid $40,000 bail and got out of jail, he was aware of the chatter on social media.

"I'm so motherf***ing salty right now," Beverley said on November 18. "The things that they saying on the internet is unbelievable. "Punched my sister. Choked my sister. I just can't wait until the truth comes out."

Beverley said he was ordered to remain 1,000 feet away from his sister -- meaning he had to move his family to his Chicago home to adhere to the requirements of his release, as they lived right next to each other in Texas.

Beverley talked about his experience in custody ... and he said everything from the phone calls to the handcuffs to using the restroom to eating was new to him -- as he had never been in jail before.

As for the alleged incident, Beverley said he was slated to get up at 5 AM that day to catch a flight and workout for some basketball teams ... but a call from his mom woke him up two hours earlier, asking him to go over to her home.

Beverley said he was informed his sister was not in the house when she was supposed to be ... a situation he dealt with last year.

"Someone called police on mom, CPS got involved, threatened to take my sister," Beverley said of the past incident. "So this isn't just a 'happened overnight.' This has been a constant battle."

"Dealing with a young teenager who's in love, we get it. Be in love. I love your love is so organic and so pure, so strong, so loyal. Like, just wait until you're 16. Growing up too fast, if you know what I mean."

Bev said he was then informed his sister snuck out again on Nov. 14 ... and when he addressed her, he proceeded to pull her by the arm into the other room -- but not forcingly.

He also said he grabbed his sister by the hoodie to get her to stop from running out to her boyfriend -- not near the neck, but at the front of the shoulder to say, "Where are you going?"

Beverley explained he went outside and learned his sister's boyfriend had called police ... and he wasn't bothered by it since he knew nothing happened.

But when his sister spoke with law enforcement, he claims she shared a different story than what went down ... and before he knew it, he was being detained.

Beverley said his sister tried to take back her story ... but it was too late.

"I just understand that the narrative that people are going off is only based on the police report. I get it, I be looking at that s*** the same way. That's not at all what happened. Everybody got family issues."

As we previously reported, a jury no-billed Beverley last month ... meaning it did not believe there was enough evidence to move forward with the "Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation" charge ... which is a third-degree felony.

"I just wanted to kind of give you guys my reality of what the f*** I've been going through. This s***'s been depressing, it's been sad, it's been embarrassing."