Patrick Beverley Says 'Ordeal Has Made Family Stronger' After Assault Case Dismissed

Patrick Beverley is speaking out after he was cleared in the assault case involving his teenage sister, saying the "ordeal has truly made our family stronger."

Beverley -- who last played in the NBA in 2024 -- released a statement on his Instagram story just hours after TMZ Sports broke the news that a Grand Jury in Fort Bend County, TX, declined to indict him for allegedly choking and punching his 15-year-old sibling in November 2025.

"I am deeply grateful for all thoughts and prayers for the family," Beverley said Monday night.

"We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger. Thank you for your continued support and prayers."

As we previously reported, Bev's sister told police that she left their Texas home in the middle of the night on Nov. 14 without permission to see her boyfriend at a nearby park.

She said when she returned, Pat was called to the home, and things turned physical, with Beverley allegedly grabbing his sister "by her neck with both hands," and picking her up off the floor.

She further claimed PB slammed her body against the wall and punched her "approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist."

At the time, she also claimed Beverley threatened her.

But, at the end of the day, the Grand Jury saw all the evidence and decided there just wasn't enough to warrant charges in the case ... meaning PB is free and clear.