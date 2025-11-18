Patrick Beverley Accused of Choking, Punching Sister In Eye

TMZ Sports has obtained more details surrounding Patrick Beverley's arrest -- the ex-NBA player is accused of punching his sister in the eye and choking her for up to 30 seconds at a Texas home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beverley's sister told officials she left the home in the middle of the night without permission to see her boyfriend, Aiden Hilderbrand, at a nearby park on Nov. 14.

When she returned home, her mother, Lisa, was awake ... and told her to enter her room. Lisa then told her daughter to call Hilderbrand and tell him to pick her up.

Upon his arrival, Hilderbrand was told to go inside ... and Lisa called Beverley to come over to the residence.

Beverley then seemingly scolded his sister before he "grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor."

His sister claims his grasp on her neck made her feel pain and as if she was losing oxygen and unable to breathe ... which lasted between 20 and 30 seconds.

The sister stated Beverley took her out of the bedroom by the neck and slammed her body against the walls of an open room area of the house.

She claims Beverley then laid her on the sofa, stood on top of her and punched her "approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist."

The sister added Beverley made a comment that "he will be the family relative to kill her."

The docs state Hilderbrand was then told to leave the house ... and Beverley followed him.

When Beverley returned, the sister claims her boyfriend called cops for assistance.

Officials say there were markings on the sister's neck and she had petechiae in the whites of her eyes.

Beverley was taken into custody and booked for felony assault in the Fort Bend County jail.