Ex-NBA Player Patrick Beverley Arrested for Assault

Ex-NBA player Patrick Beverley has been arrested in Texas for felony assault, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 6'2" point guard was taken into custody on Friday at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond, Texas.

According to jail records, the charge against Beverley is Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. It's listed as a third-degree felony.

His bail was set at $40,000, which he posted. He's expected to be released later in the day.

Beverly -- and second-round draft pick -- is a well-known hooper who played for the Rockets, Clippers, Timberwolves, Lakers, Bulls, 76ers, and, most recently, the Bucks.

He also played pro ball overseas, racking up accolades along the way -- including the UBL Slam Dunk Contest title, the 2011 Russian Cup championship, and the 2012 EuroCup MVP.

Most recently, he suited up for the Hapoel Tel Aviv Basketball Club.

Beverley has since taken his talents to the microphone ... and even found himself in hot water for a conversation he had with Jason Williams about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson.