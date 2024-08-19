Patrick Beverley Touches Down In Israel Before Basketball Season, Greeted By Fans!

Patrick Beverley is gearing up for another basketball season -- but, not in the United States -- the longtime hooper touched down in Israel where he was greeted by a bunch of passionate fans!

The 12-year NBA vet, after spending some time in Bulgaria, landed in Israel where he'll join his new squad, Hapoel Tel Aviv, for training camp.

Check it out, the fans in Tel Aviv couldn't be happier to welcome their newest addition -- greeting him at the airport with a big celebration.

Beverley could've signed with an NBA team for the veteran minimum, but instead opted to ink a two-year, $4 million deal with the Israeli Premier League.

"They gave me everything I asked for," Beverley said at the time ... "I couldn't refuse."

P. Bev's last season in the NBA didn't exactly end on the highest of notes; during game six of the Milwaukee Bucks playoff loss, he chucked a basketball at a fan in the stands, leading to a four-game suspension to start the 2024-25 season.

Play video content 5/2/24 NBA on TNT

It is all for naught now ... as that suspension won't be enforced in his new league.