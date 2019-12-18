Patrick Beverley On Clippers Whoopin' the Suns, 'We Ain't F**kin' Around!'

12/18/2019 7:28 AM PT
NOT MINCING WORDS
Fox Sports West

L.A. Clippers star Patrick Beverley was so fired up about crushing the Suns on Tuesday night -- he dropped an f-bomb during the post-game interview ... telling the fans, "We ain't f**kin' around!"

He's right. They were not.

The Clips DOMINATED Phoenix in a 120 to 99 victory at Staples Center ... with Bev ballin' out in the 3rd quarter with 2 big blocks on Frank Kaminsky.

"I just try to go out there and do the dirty work," Bev said ... "I'm comfortable with that."

The Clippers have won 7 of their last 10 games -- and they're currently in 2nd place in the Western Conference, behind the Lakers.

After the game, Beverley let his emotions go during a live interview with Fox Sports that appeared to be amplified throughout the arena.

"We trying to win as many games as possible," Pat continued ... "We understand it's a real competitive league but anybody we play, we try to win! That's our mindset."

It was Patrick's first game back since he suffered a head injury during a Dec. 11 game against the Toronto Raptors ... and it's obvious Beverely wanted to make a statement in his return.

"They tried to take me out with a concussion, man!! These people crazy!! But nah, it's good though. I'm back, got some rest. Big team win. Gotta ready for the Rockets next."

