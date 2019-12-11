Kawhi Leonard Gets Standing Ovation, Championship Ring During Toronto Return

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

There were no boo birds for Kawhi Leonard's big return to Toronto on Wednesday ... with the Klaw getting an epic tribute before his Clippers played the Raptors.

Of course, this is Leonard's first game back in the 6 after bailing for L.A. this past off-season ... and the Dinos gave an awesome video tribute of Leonard's many highlights from his lone year with the squad.

The best part of the ceremony came on the court ... with the arena lights highlighting Kawhi's path to his incredible buzzer-beating shot over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semis last season.

Here’s the video of the court and net during the Kawhi video tribute. pic.twitter.com/Lsk8lD3JxX — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) December 12, 2019 @SNFaizalKhamisa

The reception is totally understandable ... the guy helped the Raptors earn the franchise's very first championship.

Raptors team ambassador Drake was courtside for the moment ... giving the Klaw a shoutout on Instagram, saying "Kawhi's home" while showing off his own bling.

Leonard -- who is known for showing no emotions -- clearly looked appreciative of the gesture as he hugged all his ex-teammates and received his own title ring.