Patrick Beverley Suspended Four Games For Throwing Ball At Fans

Patrick Beverley will be sidelined to start the 2024-25 season -- the current Bucks guard has been suspended four games for throwing a ball at fans twice during Game 6 of Milwaukee's first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers last week.

The NBA just announced Pat Bev's punishment on Thursday ... saying he will not be paid for the four games he will miss for "forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators" with about two and a half minutes left in the 120-98 loss ... but also for his interaction with reporter Malinda Adams.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024 @AlexGoldenNBA

NBA spokesperson Tim Frank admonished Beverley for booting Adams from his postgame interview over not subscribing to his podcast ... saying, "Patrick Beverley’s behavior towards ESPN producer Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media."

Play video content 5/2/24 NBA on TNT

Adams later said Beverley apologized for his actions ... which she accepted.

Beverley addressed the heated altercation with the fans on his Barstool Sports show earlier this week ... saying his actions were inexcusable, but the spectators said things that crossed the line.

Play video content 5/7/24 The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

But it wasn't just the league's investigation Pat Bev had to worry about -- the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday the incident was under review as well.