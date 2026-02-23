Ex-NBA Player Patrick Beverley Won't Face Charges In Assault Case

Patrick Beverley is in the clear months after he was accused of choking and punching his 15-year-old sister -- TMZ Sports has learned the former NBA player will not face charges in his assault case.

A grand jury in Fort Bend County, Texas, no-billed Beverley in relation to the November 2025 accusations ... meaning it did not believe there was enough evidence to move forward with charges.

Pat Bev's attorneys, Rusty Hardin and Letitia Quinones-Hollins, are doing a victory lap ... as they said all along the former hooper "would be cleared of all charges."

"That is what happened today, when a grand jury sitting in Fort Bend County no-billed Patrick, effectively ending the case," the attorneys told us.

"Patrick wants everyone to know that he would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that with their no-bill. He is thankful for all who prayed for him and supported him during this time. He is glad that the process was allowed to work as it did and his hope is that with these charges behind him now, his name and reputation will be restored."

As we previously reported, the probable cause affidavit detailed disturbing allegations against Beverley ... with his sister telling officials an altercation broke out after she snuck from home to meet with her boyfriend.

Beverley's sister claimed he "grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor" ... and she couldn't breathe for up to 30 seconds.

She also stated Beverley slammed her against a wall and punched her ... even making a comment that "he will be the family relative to kill her."

Officials arrived on the scene after the sister's boyfriend called for help ... and cops noted markings on her neck and petechiae in the whites of her eyes.

Beverley was booked for felony assault ... but said on social media later on that it wasn't what it seemed.