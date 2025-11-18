Patrick Beverley's Attorney Denies Sister's Claims, 'Not A Violent Man'

Patrick Beverley's legal team is disputing the allegations that led to his felony assault arrest ... with his attorney claiming the ex-NBA player's sister's side of the alleged incident is not accurate.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins tells TMZ Sports the details laid out from Beverley's 15-year-old sister to cops in the probable cause affidavit were "given at a time when emotions were high" and don't tell the truth or the complete story.

"Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night," Quinones-Hollins said Tuesday. "In fact, he was very respectful with the authorities that night and encouraged others to do the same."

The attorney went on to describe Beverley as a "provider" and "protector" for his family -- including his sister, who told cops he choked her and punched her after she left home without permission to meet up with her boyfriend in the early hours of Nov. 14.

"He has always looked out for their wellbeing and will continue to do so," Quinones-Hollins continued.