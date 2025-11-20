Dave Portnoy Says Patrick Beverley Will Lose Barstool Job If Allegations True

Play video content The Unnamed Show

Patrick Beverley won't be appearing on Barstool platforms anytime soon -- Dave Portnoy just revealed the former NBA player is "taking forced time away" following his arrest for felony assault.

The Barstool Sports founder explained his employee's status during "The Unnamed Show" on Wednesday ... saying Beverley -- who has a the "Hoopin' N Hollerin'" podcast with the company -- has "gotta figure all this out."

"We'll let the facts play out," Portnoy said. "Certainly, with what is hanging there, we can't have him be part of what we're doing right now, and we got to see how it settles, but this is horrible."

"If there's any truth to it, he won't be back at Barstool."

Portnoy said the two spoke on the phone after the hooper's 15-year-old sister's side of the story became public ... and Beverley understood where he was coming from.

Portnoy said there is no reason for him to make a rash decision regarding Beverley's future ... but added what he saw in the docs was "brutal."

In the probable cause affidavit -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- the ex-NBA player is accused of punching his sister in the eye and choking her for up to 30 seconds at a Texas home.

His sister claims after getting caught returning from sneaking out in the middle of the night, Beverley seemingly scolded her before he allegedly "grabbed her by the neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor."

She also claimed that he slammed her body against the walls of an open room area of the house, and made a comment that "he will be the family relative to kill her."

After they observed markings on the sister's neck and noticed petechiae in the whites of her eyes, Beverley was arrested and booked for felony assault.

He later posted a $40,000 bond ... and has a court hearing scheduled for next month.

The 37-year-old's legal team disputed the allegations in the report, saying his sister's account of the alleged incident is inaccurate.