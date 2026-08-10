Ash Trevino Barred From Contact With Criminals After Alleged Relationships With Inmates

Social media star Ash Trevino is being ordered to avoid men and women with criminal records now that she's avoided jail time in her welfare fraud case … which is interesting, given authorities claim she had relationships with 50-75 inmates over the past couple of years

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Texas judge who decided Ash will not have to serve jail time imposed certain restrictions on her newfound freedom ... namely, who she associates with.

Prosecutors claimed she had relationships with dozens of inmates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over the past several years ... and now the judge looks like they're taking steps to try and change her alleged sexual proclivities.

Ash was also ordered to avoid alcohol and illegal drugs ... and allow her property to be searched at any time. She also has to turn over proof of any current prescriptions to her supervision officer.

The judge instructed Ash to avoid strip clubs and liquor stores … and remain within 100 miles of her home in Texas, unless she gets permission.

As TMZ first reported, Ash was ordered to pay more than $16K in restitution, with monthly payments of $780, and perform 120 hours of community service.