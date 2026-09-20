Kate Beckinsale Shares Alarming Instagram Posts: 'Congrats You Won'

Kate Beckinsale just shared a pair of deeply concerning Instagram posts ... and fans are worried.

On her main grid, Kate posted a black square early Sunday morning over which she wrote ... "bye."

Then on her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture of a rainbow over a road at an intersection ... and wrote ... "congratulations you win I give up."

In addition to the alarming pics ... the "Underworld" star wiped all of her previous posts from her Instagram.

Kate's Instagram bio also includes a link to a BBC story about Caroline Flack's 2020 suicide.

A rep for Kate did not immediately respond to TMZ's request for comment.

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