Kate Beckinsale Shares Alarming Instagram Posts: 'Congrats You Won'
Kate Beckinsale Shares Alarming, Early Morning Instagram Posts 'I Give Up'
Kate Beckinsale just shared a pair of deeply concerning Instagram posts ... and fans are worried.
On her main grid, Kate posted a black square early Sunday morning over which she wrote ... "bye."
Then on her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture of a rainbow over a road at an intersection ... and wrote ... "congratulations you win I give up."
In addition to the alarming pics ... the "Underworld" star wiped all of her previous posts from her Instagram.
Kate's Instagram bio also includes a link to a BBC story about Caroline Flack's 2020 suicide.
A rep for Kate did not immediately respond to TMZ's request for comment.
Story developing ...
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