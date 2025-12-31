Kate Beckinsale Says She No Longer Feels Hungry After Mom's Death

Play video content Instagram / @katebeckinsale

Kate Beckinsale has had it with trolls who have commented on her recent weight loss ... Kate says her mother's death is severely affecting her appetite -- and anyone who kicked her while she's down should be ashamed of themselves.

The British actress buried her mom, Judy Loe, in July after a battle with cancer. Kate admitted the death made for an extra tough 2025 ... but what made it worse is she had just watched her stepfather die the year before.

The back-to-back losses -- along with the perhaps unresolved grief from losing her biological father as a little girl -- compounded to give her a feeling as if her body had "closed down."

She said, "Such an incredible amount of suffering ... it doesn't make you feel very hungry."

She explained, "I think it's shock and trauma ... I think watching -- especially alone -- the people you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific and sometimes violent and awful deaths, really makes you not hungry."

But in a lacerating critique of her haters, Kate said she is grateful to have been brought up by people who raised her in such a way that it would never occur to her to see someone suffering and comment on their appearance.

"For all the people who are inconvenienced by me being too thin or not what they expect me to be like, I really wished you had parents like I had," she said. "I’m so glad that suctioning blood clots from my stepdad’s bladder while he’s suffering heart failure and trying to save his life, and having to be the one to stop chest compressions on my mother as they broke all her ribs has not turned me into the type of cruel piece of s*** that would say the stuff that a lot of you guys say to me."