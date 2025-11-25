Kate Beckinsale Claims Her Daughter Lily’s Boyfriend Laid Two Eggs

Play video content ABC

Kate Beckinsale went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and casually mentioned her daughter's boyfriend lays eggs ... and no one seems to know how to take her apparently serious statement.

This is bonkers. The "Wildcat" actress claims her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is dating a man who has literally laid 2 eggs in one week ... calling it a "bright spot."

Kate told Kimmel Monday night ... "He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.”

Jimmy replied ... "Is that a British thing I don't know about?"

Watch the clip ... According to Kate, she found it difficult to believe, but was convinced by how frightened he appeared to be about it. Kate said they broke it open and discovered a hard-boiled yolk as if it was "kind of cooked inside him."

While the story is tough to believe, she seemed to back it up with pictures she showed only to Jimmy and his sidekick, Guillermo.

The flabbergasted host could only conclude Kate's daughter must be dating the Easter Bunny.

Kate said this really inspired her to try and get to the bottom of this ... "I texted all these doctors that I know and they texted everyone they were ever at medical school with, so the whole of America was involved in it."

Still, no one had a satisfactory or definite answer.

But the bright side is that the events brought some sense of joy to Kate's life after losing both of her parents. She said these inexplicable medical events were a bright spot during an otherwise dark time.