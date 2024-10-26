Kate Beckinsale Implies She's Doing Own Stunts, Posts Gruesome Injury Pics

Kate Beckinsale ain't letting a stunt double do all the dirty work in her new flick ... firing back against the suggestion by showing off her gnarly arm injury.

The actress shared several photos in response to an article that implied she wasn't doing many of her own stunts in her new action flick "Canary Black" ... simply taking over when it came to close-up shots.

KB quickly called BS on all that ... posting pictures of her various red marks and other injuries she's seemingly implying she sustained while on set.

Beckinsale shows off what looks like some sort of support harness underneath her all-black, action-spy ensemble.

Of course, fans were shocked at the number of bright red marks on Beckinsale's body ... asking her what exactly happened online. She didn't answer -- but seems clear she's saying the movie did this to her.

Play video content

Beckinsale's dealt with her fair share of health issues in recent years ... and, earlier this year, she took to IG to defend her body against haters who said she looked too thin.

In response to one troll -- who said she used to be so beautiful -- Kate replied, "I have been really sad. I watched my second dad die. It made me sick. Sorry you find me less attractive. Couldn't give a f***."