Kate Beckinsale Says Mark Ruffalo is Lucky to Have a Penis After Alleging Agent Dropped Her

Mark Ruffalo's little Hulk means he can keep smashing it in Hollywood ... so says Kate Beckinsale.

The actress went on a tirade on social media Friday after Ruffalo appeared in a video posted to Instagram, in which he lauds the film, "Palestine '36" ... a new movie about the revolt by Palestinian people against British colonial rule.

Beckinsale ripped into Ruffalo with a comment ... not for being a vocal supporter of Palestine, but because she says an agent they shared dropped her for supporting Palestinians, while Ruffalo hasn't faced any backlash.

In the Instagram comment, she wrote, “I guess having a penis in Hollywood really counts for a lot because you’ve not been fired by the same Agent that I had."

Beckinsale says she was on good terms with her agent ... until she claims she liked a post about a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel in November 2023.

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She says she was fired the same day as Susan Sarandon ... who made some comments seen as antisemitic at a New York City rally. Sarandon later apologized.

Beckinsale applauded Ruffalo's voice and activism... but says there's a different price to be paid for "having a vagina." Beckinsale adds she tried to reach out to Ruffalo about the issue ... but claims he completely ignored her.

Beckinsale's comment was quickly deleted after it first appeared, reports Entertainment Weekly.

This marks something of a return for Beckinsale to social media ... after she scrubbed her account back in February amid a barrage of troubling and cryptic posts. As of Saturday, it appears the photos from her account are now back on her page.