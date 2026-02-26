Kate Beckinsale's Instagram Scrubbed, Draws Concern With Troubling Story Posts
Kate Beckinsale has fans seriously worried ... after her entire Instagram was wiped and her Stories were flooded with a string of cryptic, troubling posts.
Take a look at her IG profile -- every glam shot is gone, and in it's place there's one stark image on her grid reading, "You Win" -- and that’s just the beginning.
The Stories are even more alarming -- packed with screenshots of Google searches about hidden cameras, privacy violations inside homes, legal consequences, cyberstalking and abuse-related topics.
The account also posted ominous quotes like "enough is enough" and references to hitting a breaking point.
It’s all deeply unsettling -- and right now, it’s unclear whether Kate feels threatened by someone and/or something ... or if something else is going on behind the scenes.
TMZ has reached out to her reps for comment.