Susan Sarandon's Anti-Jewish Rant Gets Her Dropped by Hollywood Talent Agency

Susan Sarandon is facing swift backlash over her pro-Palestinian and anti-Jewish rant ... because a famous Hollywood talent agency just showed her the door.

The Oscar-winning actress is no longer being represented by United Talent Agency, where scores of staffers were upset by her strong views on the Israel-Hamas war ... according to Page Six.

Susan railed against Israel during a pro-Palestine protest Friday in New York City, and said this about Jewish people in America, specifically ... "There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."

Grabbing a microphone at the rally, Susan also told the crowd being anti-Palestinian is the end result of American brainwashing that starts at a young age.

The controversial comments are making the rounds online, and drawing tons of criticism over social media ... and now Susan's facing consequences in real life.

Susan reportedly signed with UTA back in 2014 ... and this year she's had roles in two movies, "Blue Beetle" and "Maybe I Do," plus gigs on a few TV shows.