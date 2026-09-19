Carrot Top's Saturday Show Is Canceled As He Remains Hospitalized

Carrot Top's Saturday night show at the Luxor Casino in Las Vegas has officially been canceled following his suicide attempt.

TMZ has learned ... the comedian remains hospitalized and will continue to receive care for the time being.

We reported earlier ... the 61-year-old's Friday night show at the Luxor was called off ... and now his Saturday night show has also been canceled.

Following his suicide attempt, police were spotted arriving at the 61-year-old's Las Vegas home on Friday afternoon.

CT's rep told TMZ at the time ... "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."