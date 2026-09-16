Paranormal Writer David Wilcock Wrote Several Suicide Notes Before Taking His Own Life

David Wilcock, the famous paranormal writer who took his own life in April, penned several suicide notes ... with one demanding that authorities not resuscitate him, TMZ has learned.

According to an autopsy report, obtained by TMZ ... Wilcock wrote the notes before shooting himself April 20 in the backyard of his home in Boulder, Colorado.

In the suicide notes, Wilcock revealed that he was "not in a great place" and insisted that first responders "Do Not Resuscitate" him under any circumstances. Police also found lists of beneficiaries tied to his estate in various places around his house.

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TMZ broke the story ... Wilcock called 911 and told the dispatcher that he needed "to leave" and that he could be found to the "left of the house." He also told the dispatcher that he was having money troubles and health issues, but he wouldn't say if he was armed or was going to injure himself.

When police arrived on scene, they heard two gunshots coming from Wilcock's backyard and then flew a drone over his house, according to the autopsy report. The drone spotted Wilcock lying in a lawn chair with blood everywhere and a handgun on the ground nearby.

Wilcock was famous for his paranormal writings and his YouTube channel devoted to extraterrestrial theories that resonated with the pop culture crowd. He was also involved in a notable TV series, "Ancient Aliens," on the History Channel.