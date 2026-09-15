News Helicopter Bursts Into Flames in Los Angeles Crash, Killing at Least Three
Los Angeles News Helicopter Crash At Least Three Dead in Fiery Crash
Published
A helicopter went down in a fiery, deadly crash Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, sending a towering cloud of thick black smoke over the area.
The dramatic wreck unfolded near the scene of a separate deadly bus crash that claimed at least three lives.
BREAKING: A news helicopter crashed and caught fire at the intersection of Prairie St. and Lurline Ave. in Los Angeles, igniting multiple vehicles.
The helicopter was among several news helicopters covering a prior fatal bus crash in the area. Firefighters are responding to the… @GlobalRpt_
At least one person was killed in the helicopter crash. L.A. officials have not yet said what caused the helicopter to plunge to the ground, and the number of other potential injuries remains unknown.
Story developing ...