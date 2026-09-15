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News Helicopter Bursts Into Flames in Los Angeles Crash, Killing at Least Three

Los Angeles News Helicopter Crash At Least Three Dead in Fiery Crash

By TMZ Staff
Published
helicopter crash in chatsworth 3
Fox Los Angeles

A helicopter went down in a fiery, deadly crash Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, sending a towering cloud of thick black smoke over the area.

The dramatic wreck unfolded near the scene of a separate deadly bus crash that claimed at least three lives.

At least one person was killed in the helicopter crash. L.A. officials have not yet said what caused the helicopter to plunge to the ground, and the number of other potential injuries remains unknown.

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