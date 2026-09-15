Finneas Drops Out of Ed Sheeran Tour in Solidarity with Macklemore

Ed Sheeran's tour just got a whole lot more empty ... with Finneas now being the newest artist to call it quits on joining the Irish singer's crew, amid Macklemore being booted for his "Free Palestine" comments.

Finneas -- song-writer and brother to Billie Eilish -- was set to open for Sheeran for 6 shows in his South American leg in late November and early December ... however, Finneas announced his decision to drop out after Macklemore was kicked off the tour on Monday.

The singer took to Instagram saying "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Finneas is now the third artist to pull the plug on joining Sheeran's "The Loop Tour" ... following his opening act Aaron Rowe and Ed's own band Beoga. Lukas Graham followed in Finneas' footsteps and became the fourth drop-out.

Graham says "I love Ed, and I'm grateful for everything we've shared. That hasn't changed. He says to his fans ... "I'm sorry we won't be there. This is a difficult decision, but it's one I need to stand by."

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Ed spoke out after Macklemore's axing ... and claimed the decision was due to the stadium owners and promoters refusing to allow Macklemore to perform.

The stadium owners, including Robert Kraft, claimed the decision to ax Macklemore was due to his “antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.”