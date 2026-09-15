Ed Sheeran Opening Act Aaron Rowe Drops Out of Tour, Stands Up For Macklemore

Ed Sheeran’s opening act, Aaron Rowe, announced he is dropping out of the tour … to stand in solidarity with Macklemore.

Aaron took to social media, writing, “I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act on” Ed Sheeran’s tour.

"I don't take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life; I could never thank him enough for this,” Aaron explained.

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“But as Irish people, we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” Aaron said. “I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children.”

Aaron said he would lose all respect for himself if he kept on with the remaining tour dates.

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As TMZ previously reported, Macklemore was dropped from Ed’s tour after making pro-Palestine comments on stage in New Jersey. Ed claimed the decision was due to the stadium owners and promoters refusing to allow Macklemore to perform.