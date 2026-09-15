Porn Star Christian Styles' Cause of Death Revealed

Porn star Christian Styles' death was caused by heavy drinking and using Kratom ... which is considered a "gas station heroin" ... TMZ has learned.

According to Michigan's Wayne County Medical Examiner, Christian died due to alcohol and mitragynine toxicity, the common ingredient in Kratom, which is a product sold without a prescription.

Christian had a 0.168 BAC, caffeine and several other drugs in his system when he died. The porn star was found dead inside a bedroom in his home when his parents came to check on him.

The report said Christian had been on a bender with various substances and had a history of heavy use of heroin and meth. His parents had been checking on him hourly, with his last known alive time at 3 PM.

His parents told investigators Christian had a history of ODs and other run-ins with law enforcement. The document said Christian had abused drugs for 13 years. No drugs were found at the scene, but an OD was suspected.

Christian was 29. He became famous after getting into the adult biz in 2021.