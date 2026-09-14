New Dramatic Video Shows Brian and Zach Hickerson Being Detained by Police

Play video content Video: Brian and Zach Hickerson Detained by Police ... New Video Shows It All TMZ.com

Brian and Zach Hickerson's brush with the law over the weekend was an unpleasant experience ... and now we're seeing just how unpleasant it truly was ... because we've obtained a new video of the brothers being detained by police in South Carolina.

In the 88-second clip, Brian and Zach are in handcuffs surrounded by police outside the Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville. Police say they responded to the bar Saturday night after the Hickerson brothers got into an altercation with other patrons.

As you can see in the video, Zach is complaining that cops failed to arrest people who allegedly assaulted Brian. Zach also asks officers to take him to jail and then calls out to Brian that they're in this together.

Zach then points out that Brian is in cuffs, but those who allegedly assaulted him are not, which Zach says is "fascinating." Officers then escort Zach away and put him inside a patrol car, booking him in the Greenville County Detention Center.

A spokesperson for the Greenville PD said Zach -- who cops claim was highly intoxicated -- was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly yelling obscenities in public. Zach was later released from jail.

As for Brian, he can be seen in the video sitting on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back, talking calmly with several officers. The officers ultimately decide to uncuff Brian and let him go without being charged.

As you know, Brian is talking to the DEA as part of the death investigation into Hayden Panettiere's suspected overdose in South Carolina.

Hayden was found dead by Brian and Zach inside a Greenville apartment on August 16 -- and now the federal Drug Enforcement Administration is leading the probe. The Greenville County Medical Examiner is performing toxicology tests to determine Hayden's cause and manner of death.