Hayden Panettiere BF Brian Hickerson Handcuffed by Police After Bar Altercation, Watch Video

Play video content Video: Brian Hickerson Throws Bar Stool, Gets Into Altercation at South Carolina Bar TMZ.com

Brian Hickerson had a wild night with his brother, Zach, at a South Carolina bar ... and it ended with the brothers in handcuffs and Brian claiming that police leaked details about the death of his actress girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere.

The Greenville PD tells TMZ ... Brian was ultimately released, but Zach was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and brought to jail.

All the drama kicked off Saturday night at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville when Brian suddenly picked up a stool at the bar and slung it backwards, according to sources with direct knowledge.

Our sources say Brian had been drinking for hours with his brother at a table in the back of the saloon before he went up to the bar to chat with some people.

In video, obtained by TMZ, Brian is seen being hoisted into the air by someone behind him during an argument with other patrons. Brian was then carried out of the restaurant as a bartender yells, "Let him go!"

We're told Greenville PD officers were called and responded to the bar for a report of an "assault." Polcie say they encountered Brian and Zach invovled in an altercation with other people outside the joint.

We're told Bryan got handcuffed by officers at one point, and yelled, "GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," a clear reference to the death of Hayden.

Police say Zach was highly intoxicated and began yelling profanities, leading to his arrest for disorderly conduct. Brian, however, was not arrested and released.

As you know, Zach discovered Hayden's body in a Greenville apartment where she and Brian were staying on August 16. In a statement, Zach told TMZ Brian administered Narcan to Hayden after finding her unconscious, but she could not be revived.

Hayden's cause and manner of death have yet to be released. Law enforcement sources tell us ... the Drug Enforcement Administration has launched an investigation into Hayden's death.