Play video content Video: Daisy De La Hoya Says Corey Feldman Saved Her Life During Addiction Battle TMZ.com

Daisy De La Hoya says Corey Feldman saved her life when her addiction spiraled ... as she now tries to rebuild after revealing she was homeless and is struggling to find work.

We caught up with the "Rock of Love" alum in Los Angeles Friday ... and she says Corey, her best friend of nearly 18 years, picked her up in Las Vegas, collected her belongings and took in her dog.

Daisy says Corey helped get her back to California ... where she entered recovery. She says she’s been clean since February 29, 2024.

But getting sober meant losing almost everything ... including her relationship and apartment. Daisy says she spent time living in shelters, where she was assaulted.

She's now temporarily staying with a friend while attending school and applying for jobs ... telling us she recently applied at McDonald's and Del Taco but didn't get hired.

Daisy says she's willing to take whatever work she can find as she rebuilds her life.

Despite everything, Daisy says she's grateful to be alive and drug-free while acknowledging recovery is still an ongoing journey.