Corey Feldman's Ex Says Divorce May Be Over, But Bills Aren't

Our Divorce Is Over, But The Tab Is Still Open ...

Corey Feldman's divorce may be officially over ... but one financial dispute is still hanging around.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Goonies' star's ex-wife, Courtney Mitchell, is asking a judge to make the former child star cover more than $16,000 in outstanding accounting fees, along with another $3,150 in additional attorney fees tied to their court battle.

Mitchell claims the accountants were brought in during the divorce to get a clearer picture of Corey's finances. According to the filing, Corey agreed in late 2024 to advance money for the work, but alleges the bill was never fully paid. The docs state only $5,000 of the agreed-upon funds were ultimately paid, leaving an outstanding balance of $16,109.50.

Courtney's side claims the accountants' work ultimately helped move the case toward a settlement.

As TMZ previously reported, Corey and Courtney finalized their divorce in February after reaching a settlement that ended nearly seven years of marriage. Corey agreed to pay Courtney $100,000 in spousal support as part of the resolution.

But he exited the marriage with a 2016 BMW, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz, a 2013 Coachmen Mirada, 5 shares of Tesla Stock, and his Michael Jackson collectables.

Corey and Courtney tied the knot in Las Vegas on November 22, 2016 and separated on June 22, 2023. They had no kids while they were together.