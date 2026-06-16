Corey Feldman Released From Hospital After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Corey Feldman has been released from the hospital after a terrifying in-flight medical emergency ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Corey tells TMZ ... doctors ran a battery of tests before determining he was suffering from a nasty bout of food poisoning ... dispelling initial fears it could be something far more serious.

We're also told Corey is incredibly grateful for all the love and well wishes that poured in following the incident.

As TMZ first reported, panic set in after Corey suffered a medical emergency Monday while arriving at LAX on a flight from Chicago ... with doctors initially considering pancreatitis or gallstones.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told us Corey was transported to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation.