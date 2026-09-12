General Hospital's Steve Burton Claims Ex Trashed New Wife To Their Daughter

Steve Burton claims his ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, is playing games over custody of their daughter Brooklyn … and says she slammed his new wife in front of their daughter ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Steve says Sheree told Brooklyn that his new wife and stepdaughters are "not family," deleted messages from the stepsisters, and has "told Brooklyn that Steve and his wife are 'brainwashing' her, conduct that has caused Brooklyn to whisper during calls and delete her own messages out of fear of her mother's reaction."

Steve claims Sheree’s "affair and pregnancy outside the marriage" was the cause of their divorce … but says Sheree nevertheless still continues to hold significant anger toward his new wife.

It's all part of an endless legal war ... with Sheree telling him she was moving to Tennessee shortly after he said he was moving back to California.

The soap star said he permanently relocated back to California after signing a 3-year deal with 'General Hospital' in June 2026, after a brief break from the show.

He's also asking for an order prohibiting Sheree from interfering with his communication with Brooklyn and to allow her to use a cell phone while with her.

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