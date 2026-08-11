'General Hospital' Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Scoffs at Claims She Alienated Kid from Him

Soap star Steve Burton's ex-wife, Sheree Burton, is firing back at his claims that she is making it difficult for him to see their daughter ... denying she's alienating him from their kid.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Sheree told the judge in their custody battle that she wants to move from California to Tennessee, which is the opposite of Steve's alleged travel plans.

Sheree, who was married to Steve for 23 years, said she has always been their 12-year-old daughter Brooklyn's primary caregiver. She said Steve "traveled extensively and spent the majority of his time in New York or Tennessee when he wasn't on set in Los Angeles."

In court docs, Sheree said once a custody schedule was in place, Steve decided to move from California to Tennessee in February 2026. Sheree said she allowed their kid to visit Steve often.

Sheree said Steve claimed the visitation wasn't working for him and went back to court. She claimed Steve told her he planned to move back to California due to the issues … but now she wants to move to Tennessee.

Sheree asked the court to give her permission for the move … claiming if Brooklyn was ordered to stay in California, she would be watched by Steve's new wife … instead of her biological mother.

In her filing, Sheree said she has poor communication with Steve … and claims his messages are "full of accusations that do not match the reality of the situation," such as accusing her of alienating him from their kid, which she says is nonsense.