'General Hospital' Alum Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Katia Fernandez Split, End Engagement

Antonio Sabàto Jr. and his longtime partner, Katia Fernandez, have split and ended their engagement after more than nine years together ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... the “General Hospital” alum and Katia were engaged, though they never publicly announced it, and she called it off earlier this week.

We're told there was no major blowup or specific incident behind the split. Our sources say Katia simply no longer wanted to continue the relationship and called it off, with the two now giving each other space.

Despite the breakup, we're told Antonio and Katia want the best for each other as they go their separate

Antonio may already have his next gig lined up ... our sources tell us people have been flooding him with emails and messages saying the newly single soap star should become the next 'Bachelor' lead.

Antonio and Katia began dating around 2016. Over the years, Antonio frequently referred to Katia as his soulmate and described her as his wife in a spiritual sense.