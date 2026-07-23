Chace Crawford & Kelsey Merritt Have Broken Up After Over A Year Together

Break Up After Over A Year of Dating

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt have called it quits after more than a year together ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the split tell TMZ ... the breakup is amicable, and the two remain friends with no hard feelings.

Chace and the Victoria's Secret model first confirmed their romance in April 2025, when they were photographed sharing a kiss during a shopping trip in New York City. Fans had already begun speculating months earlier after the pair was spotted spending time together in late 2024.

They also vacationed together last September, joining Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev and friends aboard a star studded yacht in Sardinia.