Bella Hadid Is Single, Not Dating Mystery Cowboy

Bella Hadid is riding solo ... 'cause TMZ has learned the supermodel is single and, contrary to reports, she's NOT dating the mystery cowboy she's been spotted with recently.

A source close to Bella tells TMZ ... the mystery cowboy is Nathan Lacy, and they're just friends.

We're told Nathan is the brother of one of Bella's close friends, Rachael Lacy -- an artist and fellow horse enthusiast.

Our source says Bella has been enjoying some downtime in Colorado with friends and family ... and she loves being surrounded by the people closest to her.

The update comes after the an outlet identified Nathan as Bella's so-called "mystery cowboy beau" after the two were photographed together in Colorado. But we're told there's no romance there.

Bella is no stranger to cowboys, though.

Her last boyfriend was Adan Banuelos. They started dating around October 2023 after they were spotted together in Texas, where she started embracing the Western and equestrian lifestyle.

We saw Bella and Adan together at Taylor Sheridan's ranch in April, but now it sounds like they've since split.