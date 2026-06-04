Bella Hadid Locks In Bombshell Energy With Hot Boat Babe Pics
Bella Hadid I've Got Yachts of bombshell energy
Published
Bella Hadid's sailing the open blue, showing off her yoga skills and giving her millions of followers a peek at life in the supermodel lane ... and she's not disappointing.
From high-cut one-pieces to drying off in a pale pink bikini, the 29-year-old is making waves with every yachty look ... all while looking smoking hot.
Bella anchored her boat side vibe with a series of yoga poses, getting low and putting her core strength on full display. Safe to say Bella is one flexible woman.