Bella Hadid Wears Barely-There Bikini During Saint-Tropez Yacht Trip
Bella Hadid From Stripes to Stripped Down ... Throws Off Cover-Up, Bares Bikini Bod
Published
Bella Hadid leaving her cares -- and clothes -- behind in Europe ... stripping down during a recent yacht trip to a tiny maroon bikini while soaking up some sun.
The model was spotted near Saint-Tropez Friday ... leaving little to the imagination in a series of outfits she wore on deck.
BH started out in a covering which showed off a hint of her impressive booty ... before slipping out of that and showing more skin.
Hadid seemed excited on the ship's deck ... flashing a huge grin and shooting her arms up in the air as she snapped a few selfies.
She's been all over Europe in recent days ... regularly diving into the Mediterranean Sea as she traipses around Europe.
Check out the pics ... Bella's clearly earned her beach body stripes!