Bella Hadid Wears Barely-There Bikini During Saint-Tropez Yacht Trip

From Stripes to Stripped Down ...

Bella Hadid leaving her cares -- and clothes -- behind in Europe ... stripping down during a recent yacht trip to a tiny maroon bikini while soaking up some sun.

The model was spotted near Saint-Tropez Friday ... leaving little to the imagination in a series of outfits she wore on deck.

BH started out in a covering which showed off a hint of her impressive booty ... before slipping out of that and showing more skin.

Hadid seemed excited on the ship's deck ... flashing a huge grin and shooting her arms up in the air as she snapped a few selfies.

She's been all over Europe in recent days ... regularly diving into the Mediterranean Sea as she traipses around Europe.