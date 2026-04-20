Yolanda Hadid Re-Lists Pennsylvania Family Farm for $10.8 Million

Yolanda Hadid is doing a little spring clean with a luxury twist -- she’s putting her Pennsylvania family farm back on the market ... and yep, she’s sticking to that $10.8 million price tag.

The supermodel-turned-designer opened up on IG Monday, writing that when the 6-bed, 8-bath estate fell out of escrow last year, she chose to see it as a gift -- more time to soak up the serenity. But now the doors are back open!

Yolanda first listed the dreamy Bucks County spread last September ... and it’s not hard to see why it’s commanding that number. The place is basically a wellness sanctuary with countryside chic, fully reimagined from the ground up.

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It’s also packed with family history ... daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid spent time there riding horses, training in the jumping arena, and living that low-key country life just outside New York while their careers took off.

Looks like the universe gave Yolanda one last lap to soak up the memories over the winter before someone else scoops it up.