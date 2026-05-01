Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos Seen Together Months After Breakup Reports
Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos What Split?!? Spotted Together
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are putting past breakup rumors to rest ... the couple has been seen together for the first time since reports claimed they'd split.
TMZ has obtained a photo of the pair taken less than two weeks ago in Texas, where they were spotted together at a celebrity cutting event held at Taylor Sheridan's ranch. Witnesses who were there tell us they were comfortable together and in sync ... a far cry from a couple on the outs.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Bella and Adan are still very much an item and never actually broke up months ago, despite the reports suggesting otherwise.
Our sources say their relationship has its normal ups and downs, but nothing that ever led to a full-on split.
The two first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023, when they were spotted together in Texas as Bella began spending more time in the Western and equestrian scene. Since then, the relationship has only grown stronger, with Bella frequently supporting Adan at events.
As we reported ... Adan was arrested for public intoxication in January. According to cops, Adan approached deputies during a traffic stop involving Bella because he was concerned about her, telling officers he "cared for her" and had followed her to the bar.