Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos Seen Together Months After Breakup Reports

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are putting past breakup rumors to rest ... the couple has been seen together for the first time since reports claimed they'd split.

TMZ has obtained a photo of the pair taken less than two weeks ago in Texas, where they were spotted together at a celebrity cutting event held at Taylor Sheridan's ranch. Witnesses who were there tell us they were comfortable together and in sync ... a far cry from a couple on the outs.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Bella and Adan are still very much an item and never actually broke up months ago, despite the reports suggesting otherwise.

Our sources say their relationship has its normal ups and downs, but nothing that ever led to a full-on split.

Play video content 10/17/23 Video: Bella Hadid Making Out With Real Life Cowboy Adan Banuelos TMZ.com

The two first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023, when they were spotted together in Texas as Bella began spending more time in the Western and equestrian scene. Since then, the relationship has only grown stronger, with Bella frequently supporting Adan at events.