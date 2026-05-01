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Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos Seen Together Months After Breakup Reports

Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos What Split?!? Spotted Together

By TMZ Staff
Published
Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid No Credit 1

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are putting past breakup rumors to rest ... the couple has been seen together for the first time since reports claimed they'd split.

TMZ has obtained a photo of the pair taken less than two weeks ago in Texas, where they were spotted together at a celebrity cutting event held at Taylor Sheridan's ranch. Witnesses who were there tell us they were comfortable together and in sync ... a far cry from a couple on the outs.

Adan Banuelos bella hadid

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Bella and Adan are still very much an item and never actually broke up months ago, despite the reports suggesting otherwise.

Our sources say their relationship has its normal ups and downs, but nothing that ever led to a full-on split.

101723_bella_hadid_kal 10/17/23
LOCKIN' LIPS
Video: Bella Hadid Making Out With Real Life Cowboy Adan Banuelos
TMZ.com

The two first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023, when they were spotted together in Texas as Bella began spending more time in the Western and equestrian scene. Since then, the relationship has only grown stronger, with Bella frequently supporting Adan at events.

adan banuelos mug shot Parker County Sheriff’s Office
Parker County Sheriff’s Office

As we reported ... Adan was arrested for public intoxication in January. According to cops, Adan approached deputies during a traffic stop involving Bella because he was concerned about her, telling officers he "cared for her" and had followed her to the bar.

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