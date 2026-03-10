Anwar Hadid Files Restraining Order, Claims Woman Broke Into His Bedroom While He Slept

Anwar Hadid -- the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid -- claims a woman he blocked online escalated from persistent social media messages to allegedly standing inside his bedroom while he slept ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the model filed for a temporary restraining order, claiming the woman has engaged in a "knowing and willful course of conduct" directed at him since at least December 31, 2023.

According to the filing, things began with unwanted online contact. Anwar claims that after he blocked her, the woman created new Instagram accounts throughout 2024 and 2025 to continue messaging him.

The docs allege she posted statements like "Zaddy, come find me," tagged locations connected to him, imitated his photographs and reposted content involving members of his family. He says he never responded and never invited the contact.

But the most alarming allegation stems from December 14, 2025. According to the docs, at approximately 10:54 PM, Anwar was asleep when his dog began barking. He claims he woke up to find the woman inside his bedroom with a blanket over her head. The filing states she told him words to the effect of, "I know you must be scared right now; God sent me," and said they were meant to be together.

Anwar says he was shocked and afraid, called 911 and a police report was filed.

The court docs also claim she returned near his residence in January 2026, resulting in her arrest and then came back again after being released.