Anwar Hadid Says He's Not Anti-Vax, Open to Learning About COVID Vaccines

Anwar Hadid insists he's not a hardline anti-vaxxer -- he's had them before -- and now wants to explain what he meant when he told fans he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 21-year-old model is clarifying his weekend posts where he said of the COVID vaccine ... "Either I just don't get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think."

On Monday, he said he didn't mean to make such a broad, sweeping generalization -- “I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative side effects,”

Gigi and Bella's younger bro has been diagnosed with Lyme disease -- just like his mom, Yolanda, and Bella -- and referenced that as part of his hesitation about inoculation.

Anwar added, “As someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others. never meant to offend with my words.”