Anwar Hadid is an Anti-Vaxxer Who Won't Get COVID Vaccine

Anwar Hadid will NOT get the COVID vaccine, despite the fact he has an underlying condition and is therefore more at risk for a bad outcome if he gets the virus.

Anwar, the little brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid who followed in their footsteps down the runway, was asked on Instagram if he'd get inoculated, and he couldn't have been clearer ... "Absolutely not."

The 21-year-old was chatting with fans when he made it clear ... he's an anti-vaxxer ... "Either I just don't get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think."

Anwar has Lyme disease, which could put him more at risk for COVID complications than many of his 21-year-old contemporaries. To make it even dicier, some COVID symptoms are similar to Lyme disease symptoms.