Dr. Fauci Gets COVID-19 Vaccine at NIH Kickoff Event

Dr. Anthony Fauci -- America's true leader in the battle against the coronavirus -- just got the COVID-19 vaccine ... along with some of his colleagues.

Fauci took his shot in the arm Tuesday morning at a National Institutes of Health kickoff event in Bethesda, Maryland. He got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, which he and his team helped develop.

Fauci wanted the nation to see him roll up his sleeve and get inoculated ... a message to the public he has complete confidence in the vaccine. He gave everyone 2 big thumbs up.

The country's leading infectious disease expert was joined by other top Trump administration health officials in getting vaccinated, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and NIH Director Francis Collins.

Before getting their injections, all 3 men spoke on the incredible scientific accomplishment in getting this vaccine out in such a short time frame ... providing hope and saving lives going forward. A small group of nurses and healthcare providers also got their shots on stage.

As you may know ... the FDA approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use Friday night, days after frontline health workers and several politicians began getting Pfizer's vaccine.