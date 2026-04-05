Gigi Hadid 'Sick' to Her Stomach Over Epstein Files Name Mention

Gigi Hadid is breaking her silence after her name popped up in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files and she's making it crystal clear she had zero connection to the late sex offender.

In a now deleted comment responding to a fan online, Gigi said it made her "sick to my stomach" to see herself mentioned by Epstein -- someone she says she's never met or had any affiliation with.

She added it was "horrible" to read someone she's never even encountered speak about her that way, especially given the context.

The mention comes from a December 2015 email exchange between Epstein and another person, where the two questioned how Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid became successful models.

Gigi says she initially stayed quiet because she didn't want to take attention away from Epstein's victims but felt compelled to speak up once fans started asking questions.

She also suggested Epstein may have name-dropped people to make himself seem powerful and manipulate victims.

Gigi doubled down, calling him a "disgusting human being," and noting she was only about 20 or 21 at the time of the emails.