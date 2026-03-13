Prison Guard on Duty the Night Epstein Died Called to Testify Before Committee

A prison guard working the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide has been called to testify before the Congressional House Oversight Committee.

The committee sent Tova Noel -- the guard who was fired from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City after Epstein was found dead in his cell -- a letter requesting her to testify on March 26 at 10 AM ET.

The House Oversight Committee has members who believe Noel has "information that will assist in its investigation" into Epstein's shocking death.

Noel's name has resurfaced in the news recently after documents released by the Department of Justice appeared to show she googled Epstein less than an hour before he was found dead in his prison cell.

Noel apparently also googled another prisoner -- a man convicted of wire fraud -- around the same time.

Another document showed alleged payments of various amounts pumped into Noel's accounts over 16 months prior to Epstein's death ... which Republican Kentucky Congressman James Comer, the ranking member, said on Fox News this week piqued the interest of the committee.

Noel and another guard on duty the night Epstein died -- a correctional officer named Michael Thomas -- were fired and then criminally charged after allegedly not doing their rounds as they were supposed to. The charges were later dropped.