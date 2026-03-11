Pam Bondi Move to U.S. Military Base Not Related to Epstein Files, DOJ Claims

Attorney General Pam Bondi's recent relocation to a U.S. military base has nothing to do with the Epstein files ... so says a Department of Justice official.

Here's the deal ... The New York Times dropped a bombshell revelation this morning when it reported the AG was quietly moved to a Washington, D.C. military installation for her own safety.

NYT -- citing people familiar with the situation -- claimed she'd been moved because of threats from drug cartels and people upset over her handling of the Epstein Files.

A spokesperson for the DOJ tells TMZ ... Bondi wasn't moved onto a military base because of the Epstein files -- and any outlet claiming otherwise is straight-up lying.

The spokesperson continued, "This kind of irresponsible tabloid reporting puts public officials in danger. Maybe someday [Times reporter Glenn Thrush] will cover real news coming out of DOJ."

Worth noting ... the spokesperson denied the Epstein connection -- but not the alleged threats from cartels. Sources tell us Bondi's move was related to heightened threats.

Bondi is one of many politicians who have been moved to more secure areas in recent months.