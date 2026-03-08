'SNL' Roasts Kristi Noem After Trump Fired Her as DHS Secretary

"Saturday Night Live" went straight for the jugular, opening with a brutal send-up of President Donald Trump's decision to boot Kristi Noem from her post as Homeland Security secretary.

Colin Jost played Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a mock press briefing, casually informing reporters that Noem had been "reassigned under the bus." Moments later, Ashley Padilla strutted in as Noem to set the record straight.

"I just want to make it clear that I didn't get fired," she insisted. "I self-deported."

Padilla's Noem called her DHS exit "bittersweet," joking she had to turn in her "badge, gun, lips, lashes, teeth and forehead." She added her new office would be in a WeWork outside Denver.

As we reported ... Trump announced Noem's termination last week in a social media post, tapping Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement.

