President Trump Getting Ready to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: Report

President Trump sounds like he's getting ready to say his two favorite words ... "You're fired!" ... and the person on the receiving end this time is Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump is preparing to fire Noem ... according to a report Thursday in The Wall Street Journal.

POTUS has been asking aides and Republicans in Congress for a list of potential replacements for Noem, according to the WSJ ... and it sounds like the deciding factor here was Noem's fiery hearing Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Noem was grilled by Senators from both sides of the aisle ... including GOP Senator Thom Thillis of North Carolina, who slammed her leadership and compared American citizens killed by immigration agents in Minnesota to a dog Noem herself shot to death.

The Prez is said to be upset that during the hearing, Noem claimed he signed off on the $200 million DHS ad campaign she starred in, where she urged illegal immigrants to leave the country on their own.

Trump's been known to vacillate ... so it will be interesting to see if the ax does indeed fall on Noem.

We reached out to the White House and DHS ... so far no word back.